Gitcoin Price Tops $6.77 on Top Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.77 or 0.00018629 BTC on exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $96.18 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gitcoin Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

