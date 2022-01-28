Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $99.02

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and traded as low as $86.90. Givaudan shares last traded at $87.57, with a volume of 44,122 shares changing hands.

GVDNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,750 to CHF 4,580 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,220.98.

Get Givaudan alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.