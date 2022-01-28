Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. 23,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,870. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

