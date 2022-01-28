Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.67, but opened at $55.23. Glacier Bancorp shares last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 4,820 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96.

About Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.