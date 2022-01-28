GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,675

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($21.59) to GBX 1,675 ($22.60) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.11) to GBX 1,555 ($20.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($23.07) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,620.13 ($21.86).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,665.20 ($22.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £83.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,599.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,503.80.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.86) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,477.47).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

