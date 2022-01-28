Glitch One Day Volume Reaches $597,228.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. Glitch has a total market cap of $35.03 million and approximately $597,228.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.00 or 0.06581047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,879.37 or 0.99714510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051605 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

