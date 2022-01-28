Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,206 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Global Payments worth $97,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 111.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,574,000 after purchasing an additional 466,970 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 74,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 33.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 26.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 9.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.