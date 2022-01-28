Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 65.9% in January

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

EBIZ opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. Global X E-commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

