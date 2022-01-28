Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:EFAS opened at $15.77 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

