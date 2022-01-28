Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Trading Down 0.8%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 5,906,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,153,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

