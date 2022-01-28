Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) Trading Down 1.5%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.82 and last traded at $45.85. 15,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 43,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.