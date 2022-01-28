Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.93. 296,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 278,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

