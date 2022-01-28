Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $26,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

PFFD stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

