Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Position Cut by Cartica Management LLC

Cartica Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Globant comprises 9.8% of Cartica Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cartica Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Globant worth $51,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Globant stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.51. 837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,805. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.45. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $190.80 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.69.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

