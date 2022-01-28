Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 186.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 149.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $226.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.45. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $190.80 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.69.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

