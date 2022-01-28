Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 404.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Glucose Health stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Glucose Health has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $6.30.

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

