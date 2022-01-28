GNY Hits Market Capitalization of $32.20 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, GNY has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $32.20 million and $26,711.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00106000 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

