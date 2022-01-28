Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,175 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.27. 17,430,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

