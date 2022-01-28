goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.86.

EHMEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $110.83 on Friday. goeasy has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average of $145.08.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

