Golar LNG Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. The business had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Golar LNG by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

