Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) rose 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 47,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 108,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$178.99 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

