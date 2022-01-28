Goldcoin (GLC) 1-Day Volume Tops $44,819.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $44,819.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.28 or 0.00289438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,839,594 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

