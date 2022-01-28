Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,678,000 after buying an additional 326,162 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,531,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,017,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

