Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 313,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.89% of MasTec worth $57,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 13.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 6.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

