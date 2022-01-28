Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of W. P. Carey worth $56,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 406,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1,199.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after buying an additional 266,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

WPC stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.