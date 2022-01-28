Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,136,238 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Constellium worth $59,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 135,527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Constellium by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 79,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Constellium stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

