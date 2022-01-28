Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 24,987 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.99% of Fox Factory worth $60,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $122.44 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.59 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average of $159.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

