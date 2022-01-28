Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 51,142 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of MarketAxess worth $58,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after buying an additional 369,685 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

MKTX opened at $330.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.75 and a 12 month high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

