Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.90% of ALLETE worth $59,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after purchasing an additional 720,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

