Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,585 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $62,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $122.55 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

