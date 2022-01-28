Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Houlihan Lokey worth $57,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.43. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.