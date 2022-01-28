Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $58.48 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,389 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Ryder System worth $58,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of R opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

