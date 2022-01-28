Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $58.75 Million Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,878,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.25% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $58,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $453,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

