Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $60.25 Million Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Welbilt worth $60,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

