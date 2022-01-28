Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $61.42 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Lincoln National worth $61,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after acquiring an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LNC opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

