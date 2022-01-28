Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $62.78 Million Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,668,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 76,954 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $62,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $1,187,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of ANF opened at $36.36 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

