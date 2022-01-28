Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.37% of National Health Investors worth $58,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $8,622,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

