Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.23% of Green Dot worth $61,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,520. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.