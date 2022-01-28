Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 27,554 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Integra LifeSciences worth $58,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,060 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 294,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 98,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IART stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IART. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

