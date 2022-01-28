Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 384,225 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 384,225 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $60,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,593,000 after purchasing an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,398,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

