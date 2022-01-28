Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 98,890 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Cboe Global Markets worth $59,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,871,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $29,971,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 92.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 197,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average is $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

