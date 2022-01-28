Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,418 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of iHeartMedia worth $62,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in iHeartMedia by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

IHRT stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

