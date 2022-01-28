Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Cooper Companies worth $59,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $379.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.42 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.80.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.