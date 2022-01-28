Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 392.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 421,376 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Ralph Lauren worth $58,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 248.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 207,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 42.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200,415 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $99.92 and a one year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

