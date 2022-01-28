Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,271 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of Red Rock Resorts worth $62,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $486,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $788,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRR opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

