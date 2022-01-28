Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 29,446 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.24% of MGE Energy worth $59,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MGE Energy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in MGE Energy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGEE. Bank of America upped their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

