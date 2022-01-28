Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 30,535 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Generac worth $61,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Generac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Generac by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. boosted their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.26.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $256.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.30 and a 200 day moving average of $406.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.64 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

