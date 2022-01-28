Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 45,888 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.02% of CoreSite Realty worth $62,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 384.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 24,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. William Blair lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

NYSE:COR opened at $169.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.90 and its 200 day moving average is $154.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

