Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 62,117 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Invitae worth $60,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,720 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Invitae by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

