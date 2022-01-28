Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,171 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of BeiGene worth $59,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BeiGene by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $202.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.53. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

